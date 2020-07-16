GK Top News, Kashmir
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: July 17, 2020, 12:54 AM

14 deaths take J&K Covid-19 toll to 222

With these deaths, 204 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the covid-19.
File Representational Pic
File Representational Pic

Kashmir Valley reported fourteen more covid-19 related deaths, taking the fatality count due to the virus to 222, officials said on Thursday.

They said that five deaths were reported from Srinagar, four from Baramulla, two from Kupwara and one each from Pulwama and Budgam.

Two of the fatalities reported from SKIMS Soura include a 65-year-old man from Khwaja bagh Baramulla and his age-mate from Serhama Anantnag. The other one pertains to a 60-year-old woman from Sanbari Kokernag whose covid-19 positive test was confirmed, three days after her death at GMC Anantnag.

Srinagar district with 55 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (23), Shopian (17), Anantnag (17), Budgam (16), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (7), Ganderbal (4), Bandipora (3) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Kathua.

