14 flights with 1,794 passengers on board arrive at Srinagar airport

On day 64 of resumption of domestic operations in Jammu and Kashmir, 14 flights with 1,794 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport on Monday.

A statement said after arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The statement said the government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by the Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.

The statement said while Srinagar airport authorities have received 789 domestic flights with 1,01,890 passengers since May 25, Jammu airport authorities have received 487 domestic flights with 36,403 passengers.

The statement said Jammu and Kashmir government has brought back 3,476 passengers from various countries to the Union Territory through special evacuation flights in the wake of global COVID19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, the statement said 757 passengers aboard nine flights arrived at Jammu airport. “A total of 23 domestic flights with 2,551 passengers on board arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports,” said the statement.