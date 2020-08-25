Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:44 AM

14-year-old boy drowns in Kangan canal

GK News Network
Ganderbal,
UPDATED: August 26, 2020, 3:44 AM

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a power canal near Hariganiwan area of Kangan in this district on Tuesday.

Reports said the boy drowned when he was taking a bath in the canal.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Retired army captain shoots wife with 12-Bore gun in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Govt aiming to establish innovation, incubation centers in JK: Rohella

DLSCC meeting held at Kulgam

Representational pic

Youth electrocuted in Ganderbal

Station House Officer, police station Gund, Syed Sajad said the boy has been identified as Asif Ahmad Kasana, son of Muhammad Lateef Kasana of Hariganiwan.

He said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by locals, SDRF and police. But the boy could not be saved. “His body was later retrieved from the canal,” said Sajad.

Related News