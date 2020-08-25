14-year-old boy drowns in Kangan canal

A 14-year-old boy drowned in a power canal near Hariganiwan area of Kangan in this district on Tuesday.

Reports said the boy drowned when he was taking a bath in the canal.

Station House Officer, police station Gund, Syed Sajad said the boy has been identified as Asif Ahmad Kasana, son of Muhammad Lateef Kasana of Hariganiwan.

He said soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by locals, SDRF and police. But the boy could not be saved. “His body was later retrieved from the canal,” said Sajad.