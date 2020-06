Jammu and Kashmir reported 143 fresh positive cases of Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of infections in the union territory to 3467.

40 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals, 15 from Jammu Division and 25 from Kashmir Division.

According to the daily Media Bulletin on novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), out of 3467 positive cases, 2302 are Active Positive, 1126 have recovered and 39 have died; 05 in Jammu division and 34 in Kashmir division.