145 arrested, 678 fined for lockdown violations: Police

A total of 145 persons were arrested under 92 FIRs while a also fine of Rs 1,09,200 was recovered from 678 people for violating the lockdown guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police said that 15 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Kulgam for violating guidelines and restrictions and for indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

It said four shopkeepers were also booked by Police in Ganderbal and Handwara for violating COVID-19 norms.