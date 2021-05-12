Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:38 AM

145 arrested, 678 fined for lockdown violations: Police

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 13, 2021, 1:38 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

A total of 145 persons were arrested under 92 FIRs while a also fine of Rs 1,09,200 was recovered from 678 people for violating the lockdown guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police said that 15 vehicles were also seized in Budgam and Kulgam for violating guidelines and restrictions and for indulging in illegal extraction and transportation of minerals.

Trending News
File Photo

Prof Beauty Banday takes over as HoD, Prof Ayub to continue as Dean School of Law, KU

Greater Kashmir

GAD deploys 2 officers in Kashmir to assist COVID control measures

Representational Photo

Police suspends Cop for manhandling doctor, paramedic

It said four shopkeepers were also booked by Police in Ganderbal and Handwara for violating COVID-19 norms.

Related News