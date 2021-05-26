15 booked for violating Food Safety and Standards Act

Department of Drugs and Food Control Organisation J&K has registered 15 cases before the court against various food business operators for violation of different provisions of Food Safety and Standards Act.

A statement of the office of the Assistant Commissioner Food Safety District, Srinagar, issued here said that on receiving complaints that some milkmen taking undue advantage of COVID lockdown were supplying substandard milk to consumers, the department of Drugs and Food Control Organisation initiated a 10-day special drive against such milkmen.

It said that during the initial three days of the drive, 56 samples had been collected for further legal action and four quintals of milk found unfit for consumption by virtue of on-spot testing using mobile food testing van was destroyed.

Commissioner Food and Drugs Administration Shakeel-u-Rehman has warned food business operators against sale of food articles whose date of best before or expiry has surpassed.

The statement said that the consumers could file their complaint on phone numbers 2495191 and 7006348780.