Srinagar,
May 21, 2019

15-day Ramdhan Festival commences at Kashmir Haat

A 15-day Ramdhan festival commenced Tuesday evening at Kashmir Haat, here, with the aim to relive the spirit of festivity of this holy month.

The festival is being organized by Department of Industries and Commerce, Kashmir in collaboration with Department of Culture, J&K.

To make the evenings mystic, the Naatia performances by famous Naat Khawns singers of Kashmir will be the main attraction of this festival besides, the food stalls of Kashmiri cuisine and food processing units will add to the charm of the festival.

Kashmir’s know singers including Rashid Jehangir, Muneer Mir, Waheed Jeelani, Zahida Taranum, Rashid Hafiz, Aijaz Sahir, Aijaz Rah, Gulzar Ganai, Manzoor Shah, Shazia Bashir , Qaisar Nizami, Shafi Sopori, Raja Bilal, Rehamatullah Khan, Farooq Ahmed Khokhar, Naseemul Haq, Kifayat Faheem, Qazi  Rafi will be performing during this fortnight festival, besides other artists will enthral  the audience with their performances.

The organizers informed that the festival will also help in making the venue more vibrant and it will help in developing an interface between the Industry and common masses. The Department has decided to keep the entry, free-of-cost, for the public, to increase the participation.

At least 32 stall have been setup by the Department of Industries and Commerce, Department of Handicraft, Department of Handloom, J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board JKI and J&K Handloom Development Corporation where various items will be made available for the sale to public. These includes handicraft , handloom products , food items , food processing units products .Special discount will also be on offer for the products on display.

