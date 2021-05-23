15 explosive sticks recovered in north Kashmir's Tangdhar: Army

Security forces on Saturday recovered 15 plastic explosive sticks hidden inside a shed in Nichli Jabri village of Tangdhar in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district, army said today.

As per an army statement, the recovery was made yesterday morning by a joint team of army and Police on a specific input.

It said the explosives were hidden in the dhok for “further transshipment to the hinterland”.

The army statement quoted locals saying that such “intelligence based swift operations conducted by the security agencies in the heart of Tangdhar bowl with zero inconvenience to locals is re-assuring and makes us feel safe. ”

It said that security agencies and civil administration in Karnah Tehsil “continue to work hand in hand to negate the security threat of smuggling of narcotics, weapons and stores” for militant organisations in J&K, through Tangdhar bowl.

As per the army statement, a total of 28 weapons and over 60 kg of narcotics have been recovered from Karnah on last two years, “apart from a host of explosives including ammunition & grenades”.