16 students, teacher injured after picnic bus meets accident in Ganderbal

Sixteen students, a teacher and a cook were injured when a school bus met with an accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Wednesday.

Reports said a bus (registration number JK15-5460) carrying students of government middle school Chek Watrigam Bandipora skidded off the road near Repora Lar Bypass.

SHO police station Lar Arshid Ahmed told Greater Kashmir that 16 students were injured in the mishap. He said that all the injured were hospitalised and are stable.

The officer said that the school was on a picnic to Sonamarg and were on way back to Bandipora when the mishap took place.

