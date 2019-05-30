150 children participate in drawing competition organized by army in Gurez valley

Dawar Battalion of the Snow Leopard Brigade of Indian Army organized a drawing competition at Gurez helipad in which 150 children of various age groups from different schools of Gurez participated.

An Army spokesman said that drawing competition was organized in an attempt to offer an insight of the indigenous ‘Shina Culture’ and traditions to the school children and to promote tourism in Gurez Valley.

“The jury to select the best drawing comprised of teachers of various schools of the area,” the spokesman said, in a statement.

Commander Snow Leopard Brigade inaugurated the drawing competition in presence of various civil and military dignitaries.

In his address, the Chief Guest urged the budding painters to set a goal for themselves and work hard to achieve it. The prizes were given away by the Chief Guest for the best painting.

“Selected paintings will be handed over to the Gurez Civil Administration and J&K Tourism for creation of murals for various public places in Gurez,” said the spokesman.