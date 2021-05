A total of 157 persons were arrested under 83 FIRs while a fine of Rs 1.33 lakh was realized from 869 people for violating the lockdown guidelines and rules throughout Kashmir on Tuesday, Police said.

It said that 55 vehicles and two motorcycles were also seized in Baramulla and Bandipora for violating lockdown guidelines and restrictions while five shopkeepers were also booked in Budgam for violating COVID-19 norms.