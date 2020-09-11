1578 covid-19 cases take J&K tally past 50000

1578 COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally past 50000 in Jammu and Kashmir, official sources said on Friday.

This is the ninth day that J&K has witnessed over a thousand cases daily, taking the tally to 50712.

With 73 travelers among them, official sources told GNS that 808 cases were from Jammu Division and 770 from Kashmir Valley, they said.

Giving the district wise breakup of the cases, they said, Srinagar reported 267 cases, Baramulla 43, Pulwama 34, Budgam 176, Anantnag 41, Bandipora 70, Kupwara 66, Kulgam 18, Shopian 8, Ganderbal 47, Jammu 415, Rajouri 64, Kathua 38, Udhampur 101, Samba 44, Ramban 27, Doda 26, Poonch 49, Reasi 2 and Kishtwar 42.

Moreover, they said, 474 more COVID-19 patients have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals— 137 from Jammu Division and 337 from Kashmir Valley.