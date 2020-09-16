1590 new cases, 18 deaths in J&K

COVID19 persisted with its rise in J&K today as another 1590 samples tested positive in the last 24 hours and 18 people lost their lives as per official data issued by the Government.

A massive upscale of testing by the Government with the Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) covered 27019 people between Tuesday and Wednesday, official data reveals. As per the data, the number of tests carried out till 15 September was 1270310 and increased to 1297329. Out of these samples, 5.8 percent tested positive in J&K.

In Jammu division, 832 new positives were reported while the number was equally high in Kashmir division where 758 people tested positive.

In Kashmir, a health official said most of the people who tested positive were having symptoms of COVID19 and were majorly tested with RAT. He said 519 people out of the 11777 tested in the last 24 hours using RAT were found positive. “More than half of them had symptoms of COVID19,” he said. Over 100 of these samples were randomly taken, he added. 42 travelers tested positive in Kashmir today.

Srinagar district had the most new cases – 225 confirmed today. With these the number of active cases in the district rose to 1950. The district has reported 12167 cases till date and has had the most number of COVID19 deaths in J&K. Given the high number of cases consistently being reported from the district, J&K Government has issued directions to test the entire population with RAT, a health official said.

No respite was seen for Budgam district as well as 119 positive cases were confirmed there. The district has 1562 active cases, reflecting the fast accumulation of new cases over the past two weeks.

Baramulla district had 92 people confirmed to be infected with COVID19 today pushing its active case number beyond 1000 mark.

Pulwama had 72 cases, Anantnag 37, Kupwara 74, Bandipora 42, Kulgam 13, Ganderbal 86 and Shopian none.

In Jammu, 221 cases were reported from Jammu district while Rajouri and Doda had 147 and 114 cases respectively. Meanwhile 18 people lost lives due to the respiratory virus in the 24 hours preceding Wednesday evening. Official bulletin on COVID19 said 11 of these were from Jammu division, while seven among were from Kashmir division. The death toll reached 939 in J&K.

A 70 year old male from Nowhatta Srinagar admitted at Chest Diseases Hospital on 14 September with bilateral pneumonia and COVID19 positive status passed away Wednesday afternoon, a doctor at the hospital said. Another 70 year old, a female, from Lal Bazar Srinagar admitted at SMHS Hospital also died today.

A 60 year old female from DH Pora Kulgam admitted at District Hospital Kulgam passed away a day after admission, a health official said. A 55 year old male from Sumbal Badipora who had suffered a stroke and had tested positive for COVID19 as well, passed away today. He was not admitted in any hospital, the health official said.

A 76 year old male from Shopian, diabetic, lost life at SKIMS Soura while an 80 year old from Beerwah Budgam died at SMHS Hospital.