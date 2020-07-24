16 labourers sent into quarantine in Uri

A day after a group of migrant labourers arrived here the authorities Friday sent them into home quarantine after their samples tested negative for COVID19.

“Their arrival into the town has led to worries. We got their tests done and the reports have come negative for COVID19,” said Reyaz Ahmad Malik, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Uri.

Malik said the labourers have been sent into home quarantine till August 5, following which they can resume their work. He appealed people not to panic.

Panic had gripped this town on Thursday night after reports about non-locals labourers arriving here went viral on social media.

According to locals, the labourers had been ferried in two vehicles late during the night.

The locals appealed the administration to allow non-local labourers to enter the town only after conduct of their COVID19 tests.