169 students arrive from Bangladesh

A group of 169 medical students who were stranded in Bangladesh arrived in Srinagar on Tuesday.

A flight carrying the students landed at Srinagar airport in the afternoon.

Director Srinagar Airport, Santosh Dhoke confirmed the arrival of students from Bangladesh.

The students were ferried in busses from the airport to the quarantine centres. “Following our screening at the airport, we were shifted to quarantine centres,” said a student.

This was the second flight which evacuated students from Bangladesh. The third flight is scheduled on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Shahid Iqbal Choudhary visited several of these centres and interacted with the students.

He assured them of provision of all their needs and requirements throughout their quarantine period.

Choudhary said government was making efforts for evacuation of some 200 more students stranded in Bangladesh.

The DC office Srinagar had purchased bulk air tickets for the convenience of these students.

For their convenient and comfortable stay the district administration has reserved “some best hotels” requisitioned for purposes of usage as quarantine facilities – for their accommodation during quarantine period.

Meanwhile, a train ferrying around 1,000 stranded passengers, mostly students from Bangalore, reached Udhampur railway station today.

An official said the returnees were sent to their respective districts in busses for collection of samples for COVID19 testing.

Two trains have also departed from Goa, ferrying stranded students and laborers.

The evacuation process of students, laborers and workers started after Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) announced relaxation in the ongoing lockdown and allowed interstate movement of stranded people.

Around 300 students stranded at Dehradhun were also evacuated in nine buses.

Similarly, a group of 175 stranded reached Jammu this evening.

Amid the evacuation of students, students stranded in Pakistan have urged the government of India and J&K government for their evacuation.

These students are pursuing medical courses in different colleges at Lahore and Islamabad.

“We are around 90 students. The government doesn’t need to arrange flights for us as we can come in buses. We will be allowed to travel towards Wagah border where from the government should make travel arrangements for us,” a student said.

The students earlier made an attempt to return to the Valley on March 18, but were sent back to their colleges as the borders were sealed to control spread of coronavirus.