'17 arrested, 978 fined, 6 FIRs registered for violating guidelines'

Seventeen persons were arrested, 978 persons fined an amount of Rs 1,18,760 and six FIRs were registered against those violating the COVID-19 guidelines and rules set by the government on Wednesday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that the special drive against the violators of COVID-19 guidelines and rules continued throughout all districts of Kashmir valley to sensitise the masses about controlling the highly-contagious coronavirus.

Police in Budgam and Sopore also held review meetings with the Imams, religious leaders and Auqaf Committees regarding adherence to COVID-19 containment measures to be followed in Masjids.

These meetings were held at SDPO office Khansahab and Police Station Dangiwacha.