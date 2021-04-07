Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: April 7, 2021, 1:41 PM

17-hour-long CASO in Srinagar's Zakura called off after no militant found

On Wednesday morning, forces fired some warning shots towards the building where militants were believed to be hiding, but there was no response from inside the house.
Aman Farooq: GK

Security forces on Wednesday reportedly called off a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at Gulab Bagh, Zakura area on Srinagar outskirts after around 17 hours as no militant was found in the area.

The CASO was launched in the area late Tuesday night following “specific inputs about presence of militants in the area” even as additional security forces were rushed to further seal all entry and exit points.

However, quoting sources, news agency KDC reported that forces, this morning, fired some warning shots towards the building in which they were suspecting the presence of militants but there was no response from inside the house.

Sources said that the operation was called off this afternoon after no militant was found in the area.

