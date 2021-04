A 17-year-old labourer hailing from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district died while another was critically injured in a road accident near GB Panth Hospital in Sonwar area of Srinagar on Thursday morning.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that 17-year-old Omer Qadir Ganie, son of Ghulam Qadir Ganie, a resident of Wakoora area of Ganderbal died in the accident on the spot.

Danish Ahmad Bhat, 22, son of Mohammad Altaf Bhat from the same village was injured in the accident.