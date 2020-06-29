1700 trainers in Edu Deptt seek salary hike, regularisation

More than 1700 vocational trainers working in Education Department have demanded enhancement in their salaries and a policy for their regularisation.

The vocational trainers were engaged in 2016 under centrally sponsored scheme, the National Skill Qualification Framework (NSQF), to impart vocational education to the students in high and higher secondary schools. The vocational education under NSQF was later merged with erstwhile RMSA scheme for its implementation in schools.

“Our recruitment was made through a private company- Vocational Training Providers (VTPs) hired by the school education department. Soon after our engagement, the vocational subjects were introduced in schools at secondary and senior secondary level,” the trainers said.

“We were selected through a proper selection process and all of us are highly qualified with MBA, MCA and other professional degrees. We are teaching a fifth compulsory (optional) subject to classes 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th and it is mandatory for students to pass the subject in class 11th and 12th,” a trainer said.

“But despite all achievements our salaries were never enhanced. We are getting a fixed amount of Rs 20,000 per month despite attending more than five classes a day like normal teachers,” the aggrieved trainers said, adding that the principle of equal pay for equal work was applied under the scheme.

“We don’t get any CPF, leave or insurance cover. Recently one of our colleagues died but his family did not get any compensation,” they said.

The trainers said most of them will cross the upper age limit fixed by the government for getting any job, within the next few years.

Project director Samagra, Arun Kumar Manhas ruled out chances of regularisation and framing of any job policy for them and said they (trainers) were not the employees of Samagra.

“We have a direct agreement with some registered companies who provide us human resources to teach vocational courses in higher secondary schools. The companies provide the salary to these trainers, which is reimbursed to the company by the education department,” he said.

He said the vocational trainers were the employees of the companies and were not directly linked with the department,” he said.