17000 kanals of govt land encroached in Nagrota

The revenue authorities here have disclosed that as many as 17019 kanals of “government land” has been encroached upon by 1160 persons in Nagrota tehsil of Jammu district.

Chairman Block Development Council, Satwari among others has allegedly encroached upon the government land in Sunjwan and Channi Rama areas of the district.

It may be mentioned that the government has started identification of land regularized under Roshni scheme in Jammu region.

The Divisional Commissioner’s office in Jammu has claimed that people in Pangali, Dhammi, Jagti, Kore Jagir, Katal Batal, Nadore, Dung, Drabi, Bamyal, Marh, Dhamuni, Kheri Dadyal, Panjgarian, Seri Kalan, Khanpur, Sitni, Chak Rakwalan, Nagrota, and Shibba

Panchayats of Nagrota Tehsil have allegedly encroached upon the government land.

This land, however, has been recorded in the revenue records as state land, and does not fall under the Roshni scheme.

It has come to fore that 17019 kanals and 10 marlas state land was being used for agricultural, non-agricultural and residential purposes in Nagrota tehsil by 1160 people, who have been shown as encroachers of the government land.

Besides, 13 kanals of state land has been encroached in Sunjwan and Channi Rama areas of Jammu district. This land was encroached physically, and it was not shown in the revenue record.

The revenue authorities have claimed that Block Development Council, (BDC), chairman, Satwari has allegedly encroached 3 kanals of land and constructed a residential house in Sunjwan. “On one kanals of land, MG Hector showroom has been established by Sajjad Beigh and Omar Beigh at Channi Rama. An officer Fazal-ul-Haq in the forest department has constructed a house and a shop on 9 kanals of land at Channi Rama,” authorities have claimed.

Pertinently, in five tehsil of Jammu i.e. Bhalwal, Maira Mandrian, Jammu North, Jammu West and Jammu South, 3069 people have allegedly encroached upon 25,833 kanals of government land and most of them were farmers.