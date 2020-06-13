18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers arrive in J&K

On Day 20 of resumption of operation of routine domestic operations in J&K, 18 domestic flights with 2,403 passengers on board Saturday arrived at Jammu and Srinagar airports.

A statement said 593 passengers aboard six regular commercial flights arrived at Jammu airport while 12 domestic flights with about 1,810 passengers on board landed at Srinagar airport.

After arrival, all the passengers were tested for COVID19 and transported to their destinations at both the airports amid strict observance of all necessary preventive protocols.

The government has made elaborate arrangements for the arrival, screening, sampling and proper transportation of the passengers to the quarantine centers, taking special care of guidelines and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) prescribed by Union Ministries of Civil Aviation and Health and Family Welfare.