18 teachers from educational zones conferred awards

With an aim to recognize the best educational services rendered by the teachers, Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) today organized a day-long Teachers Conference themed ‘Reach out to every Child’ and conferred 18 teachers from 18 educational zones with best teachers award 2019-20.

According to statement, the teachers were awarded for their exemplary services and exploring non-conventional methods in reaching out to the students during the critical circumstances emerged due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The function was organized by JKTF Baramulla in the auditorium of Govt Degree College for Boys where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo presided over as the Chief Guest.

While acknowledging the role played by the teachers towards the overall betterment of the society, DC said that teachers are the torch bearers who put in their best in adverse situations like the present one that arised due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He complimented the teaching fraternity for their endeavors besides reiterating the administration’s commitment towards a qualitative and inclusive education system.

Enlisting various initiatives taken by district administration in the education sector, DC said that community based schooling was launched to compensate the academic loss due to the prevailing situations.

The DC appreciated the leadership of JKTF for initiating to award teachers for their best performance, expressed hope that the organization will continue to encourage teachers by conferring such awards.