Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 2:10 AM

18 teachers from educational zones conferred awards

GK News Network
Baramulla,
UPDATED: September 13, 2020, 2:10 AM
Photo by Jammu and Kashmir Information Department

With an aim to recognize the best educational services rendered by the teachers, Jammu and Kashmir Teachers Forum (JKTF) today organized a day-long Teachers Conference themed ‘Reach out to every Child’ and conferred 18 teachers from 18 educational zones with best teachers award 2019-20.

According to statement, the teachers were awarded for their exemplary services and exploring non-conventional methods in reaching out to the students during the critical circumstances emerged due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Representational Photo

BSF trooper injured in bear attack in central Kashmir's Budgam

Representational Pic

Soldier on way to Delhi with 2 'minor' girls held

File Pic of Altaf Bukhari

Altaf Bukhari demands opening of Mughal, Sinthan roads for passenger traffic

The function was organized by JKTF Baramulla in the auditorium of Govt Degree College for Boys where Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo presided over as the Chief Guest.

While acknowledging the role played by the teachers towards the overall betterment of the society, DC said that teachers are the torch bearers who put in their best in adverse situations like the present one that arised due to COVID-19 pandemic.

He complimented the teaching fraternity for their endeavors besides reiterating the administration’s commitment towards a qualitative and inclusive education system.

Latest News
Representational Pic

Army soldier critically injured in accidental fire in north Kashmir's Bandipora

File Photo of Raman Bhalla

Police lodge FIR after former Congress minister Raman Bhalla gets threatening letter from Hizb

Representational Pic

94,372 new cases take COVID-19 tally in India past 47-lakh mark

Image Source: Twitter

Burglars decamp with cash after breaking into revered shrine of Dastgeer Sahib (RA) in Srinagar

Enlisting various initiatives taken by district administration in the education sector, DC said that community based schooling was launched to compensate the academic loss due to the prevailing situations.

The DC appreciated the leadership of JKTF for initiating to award teachers for their best performance, expressed hope that the organization will continue to encourage teachers by conferring such awards.

Related News