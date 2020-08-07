Kashmir, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Kupwara,
UPDATED: August 8, 2020, 12:40 AM

19 cases settled in DLRAC Kupwara meet

Photo by J&K Information Department

As many as 19 cases were sanctioned in a meeting of District Level Rent Assessment Committee (DLRAC) on Friday which was chaired by District Commissioner (DC), Kupwara, Anshul Garg.

The meeting discussed all cases relating to different departments and after discussion and 19 cases were sanctioned, Out of the sanctioned cases, fived belong to Food department, three to Sheep Husbandry, three to security forces, one each belongs to Animal Husbandry, KVK, Education and rest of the cases belong to other departments.

The DC stressed upon the concerned officers to speed up the process of pending cases and submit all the technically sound cases to the Committee for assessment.

Joint Director Planning, Executive Engineer R&B Kupwara and Handwara, Assistant Director FCS and CA, AD Fire and Emergency besides other concerned attended the meeting.

Related News