19 motorized tricycles distributed in Kulgam

DDC Kulgam, Showkat Aijaz Bhat along with Executive Director State Rehabilitation Council, Ishfaq Ahmad Wani today distributed 19 motorized tricycles among various specially-abled persons here.

The programme for distribution of motorized tricycles was organized by District Social Welfare Office Kulgam.

The Executive Director State Rehabilitation Council on the occasion said that the distribution of tri-cycles will continue in future also and all eligible specially-abled persons will be provided tricycles in phased manner.

Among others ADC, Shabir Hussain, District Social Welfare Officer, besides other district officers, beneficiaries were present on the occasion.