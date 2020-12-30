1992 positions lying vacant in Education Department Kashmir

As many as 1992 positions of teaching staff and zonal level officers are lying vacant in the school education department across Kashmir for the past many years. The situation has paved way for the rampant adhocism in the department with officers’ assigned charges of more than one office.

The details of vacant positions have been revealed by the Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK) in reply to RTI filed by M M Shuja. The applicant had sought details about the vacant positions and the facilities provided by the department in primary to higher secondary level schools.

As per the official figures, around 128 positions of principals are lying vacant in the department. Kupwara district has 29 positions of principals vacant which is highest among all districts. Anantnag follows closely with 28 vacant positions of principals.

An official said the charges of principals in headless higher secondary schools have been assigned to Principals of other higher secondary schools or officials of equivalent rank. “But this adhocism mars the functioning of the department at ground level,” the official said.

Also, the Kashmir division has 18 posts of zonal education officers vacant from past many years. These include four vacant positions in Anantnag and three each vacancies in Baramulla, Budgam and Kupwara district.

The vacant positions are managed by other officials as their additional charge which has affected the day to day affairs in the department.

“The posts are managed by the senior officials of the zones and it is not possible for one person to manage two posts simultaneously. It has affected the normal work in offices,” an official said.

As per the official figures revealed by the DSEK, around 298 posts of headmasters are also lying vacant in the department as well.

The figures also reveal that the 1548 posts of lecturers are also lying vacant which has created a dearth of permanent staff for students in higher secondary schools.