1st J&K Indoor Rowing Championship held at Nigeen club

The first J&K Indoor Rowing championship 2020 organised by J&K Rowing and Sculling Association in collaboration with J&K Tourism concluded at Nigeen Club, here on Sunday.

The two day championship saw large participation from 13 districts of J&K including Jammu who joined through online mode. The competition was held in both boys and girls sections in various age groups.

It was for the first time that a J&K level Indoor Rowing competition, which is basically associated with watersports was held in Kashmir. For the competition, the Association used rowing machines. An indoor rower, or rowing machine, is a machine used to simulate the action of watercraft rowing for the purpose of exercise or training for rowing. Indoor rowing has become established as a sport in its own right.

As the water sports remain mostly inactive during winter months, Rowing Association under the patronage of its President Navin Choudhary has brought in 10 Indoor Rowing Machines worth Rupees 10 lakh.

In the first J&K Rowing Championship, Srinagar emerged as overall winner with maximum number of medals while District Bandipora bagged second place. Jammu District that was taking part through online mode bagged two medals. All the other participating districts bagged atleast one medal.

Director Industries Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah was chief guest on the occasion.