2 Al-Badar militants, 3 OGWs arrested in Handwara: Police

Two militants and three Over Ground Workers (OGW) of Al-Badar militant outfit have been arrested in Kralgund and Bedrekali forests of north Kashmir’s Handwara area, Police said Wednesday.

Addressing a news conference, Superintendent of Police (SP) Handwara Sandeep Gupta said that on a specific tipoff Police, Army and CRPF established a checkpoint at Kachloo crossing on Baramulla-Handwara highway.

“During checking three motorcycle-borne persons were found in suspicious condition. On seeing the search party, they tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended by the search party. On their checking, arms and ammunitions and a letter pad of Al-Badar outfit were recovered from their possession,” he said.

Gupta said that during investigation, the arrested persons disclosed that two other persons known to them had recently joined the militant ranks and were operating in Handwara area.

“Upon their disclosure, Police along with 21 RR launched a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the forest area of Baderkali and were successful in apprehending two newly-recruited militants with arms and ammunitions,” he said.

Gupta termed the arrest of militants as big achievement, as according to him, they were planning to attack the forces personnel, sarpanchs and panchs.

The arrested militants have been identified as Saleem Yousuf Rather, son of Muhammad Yousuf and Iqhlaq Ahmad Sheikh, son of Imtiyaz Ahmad, both residents of Watergam.

The OGWs have been identified as Muhammad Yaseen Rather, son of Muhammad Akbar, Showkat Ahmad Ganie son of Sonaullah and Ghulam Nabi Rather son of Wali Muhammad, all residents of Kachloo Qaziabad village.