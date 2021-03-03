Kashmir, Today's Paper
March 3, 2021

2 arrested in burglary case; stolen property, cash recovered: Police

March 3, 2021

Two persons were arrested in a burglary case in Budgam while stolen property and cash was recovered from them, Police said Wednesday.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that on 25 February 2021, Police Station Khansahab received a written complaint from one Muhammed Amin Shah, son of Muhammed Sadeeq Shah of Khansahab regarding a burglary in his residential house.

It said that accordingly a case under FIR No 18/2021 under the relevant sections of the law was registered at Police Station Khansahab and investigation set into motion.

The statement said that during the course of investigation, Police zeroed in on one suspect Noor Muhammad Shah of Khansahab, a driver by profession.

It said that during questioning, he confessed his involvement in the burglary along with his accomplice Mukhtar Ahmed Shah of Khansahab in the commission of crime and on their disclosure stolen property and cash had also been recovered.

The Police statement said that they have been arrested and shifted to a police station where they remain in custody.

It said that two vehicles with registration Nos JK01N-0035 and JK01K-0565 had also been seized which were used in the commission of crime.

