2 bakers test positive for COVID19

Authorities in Watergam area here destroyed bakery worth lakhs of rupees after two bakers in the area tested positive for COVID19 on Wednesday.

The two bakers were tested positive after Baramulla district administration decided to test all bakers, butchers, vegetable vendors and milkmen ahead of Eid festival.

An official said during random testing of butchers and bakers in Rafiabad, two bakers were tested positive.

He said both the bakers have been placed in isolation centre.

“Their samples were collected on Tuesday and the reports came on Wednesday. Since then we have started vigorous testing in the area so that the spread of COVID19 is stopped,” said Kifayat Ahmad, tehsildar, Watergam.

An official said over 35 primary contacts of the two patients have been placed in the quarantine centre at Watergam while their secondary contacts have been sent to home quarantine.

Meanwhile, the authorities on Thursday morning raided the shops owned by the two bakers and seized all bakery kept for sale on Eid.

“The bakery prepared at both the shops was seized and destroyed as per COVID19 protocol,“ said Ahmad.