2 bakery shops penalized in Srinagar

During a routine inspection of some bakery shops in Srinagar city, two bakery shops were penalised for pre-packaging sweet-biscuits lesser in weight. The declared weight on the label was 250 g whereas the weight of net-contents on inspection was found only 225 g. as under legal Metrology Laws, net quantity of commodity is excluding the packaging or wrapper.

Both, the bakery shops were penalised at Rs. 3000 each for the short-filling of the biscuit-packs. The consumers are advised to cross-check the weight of the packed biscuits (bakery-items) for net-quantity on the weighing scale of the trader, or the department may be contacted on the phone number.0194-2490390 during office hours in case of the genuine complaint.