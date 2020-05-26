2 Baramulla villages declared red zones

The administration here has declared two more villages as red zone after the COVID19 cases were reported from the areas.

While Watergam and Gund Karim Khan of Tehsil Dangiwacha, Rafiabad have been declared as red zones, their surrounding villages including Dangiwacha, GundMul Raj and Behrampora have been declared as buffer zones.

The authorities have advised people of the red as well as buffer zones not to venture out of their homes as movement of people has been completely restricted.

The administration has deputed an administrator to the villages who will look after needs of people.

In Watergam, two bakers were tested positive for the coronavirus few days ago. The authorities later quarantined scores of primary contacts of the duo while the secondary contacts were home quarantined.