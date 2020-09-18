Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 11:40 PM

2 boys from remote Handwara village qualify JEE Mains

TARIQUE RAHEEM
Handwara,
UPDATED: September 18, 2020, 11:40 PM

Despite lacking facilities, two boys from a far flung village of this town in northern Kashmir’s Kupwara district have qualified the prestigious JEE Mains exam.

Muhammad Ayoub Bhat and Firdous Ahmad Mir from Sarmarg Check-Sarmarg have become an inspiration not only for the young student from their native village but entire town.

Trending News

HC directs Div Com to examine 'canal encroachment by police'

Internet restored in Sopore after 4 days

Association of Agrometeorlogists opens Kashmir-chapter at SKUAST-K

Food Safety Deptt warns against use of synthetic food colours

Firdous who qualified class 12 exams last year from Boys Higher Secondary School Handwara, with 86% mark qualified the JEE Mains in first attempt with 90.53% marks.

His father Farooq Ahmad Mir who runs a shop in Handwara described his son as hardworking. Mir is optimistic his son would achieve his goal.

“I am proud of my son who after all odds, from lockdown to internet shutdown, qualified the exam,” Mir said.

Latest News

GDC Baramulla organizes webinar on drug abuse

BEI gets skill development, home science labs

Advisor Bhatnagar to hear public grievances at Jammu on Sep 21

Representational Pic

Admin retrieves 12 kanals in Kulgam

Firdous who has been a bright student since his school days said he started preparing for the exams from class 9.

“The lockdown did tell upon my preparation and I could not complete whole syllabus,” he said.

Bhat who had passed class 10 with 67 percent marks and class 12 exams with 75% marks qualified JEE Mains with 93.79%.

According to him, the marks secured in exams in no way tell about capability of a student. “I proved them wrong who think that a student having less marks in class 10 and 12 can’t qualify such prestigious exams,” said Bhat.

Bhat’s father, Abdul Majeed who is a fruit grower expressed joy over his son bringing laurels to Kashmir.

“I had suggested him to pursue higher studies after he did not qualify the exam in few attempts. But my son followed his dream and the result is in front of us,” said Majeed.

Related News