2 brothers arrested with ammunition in Kupwara: Police

Two brothers were arrested with ammunition in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, Police said.

It said that acting on a specific tipoff about the movement of militant associates, Police laid a checkpoint at Kupwara market during which two brothers were found in suspicious condition.

Police said that on seeing a Police party, they tried to flee from the spot but were apprehended.

“During their search, six grenades were recovered from their possession,” Police said.

Police identified the duo as 24-year-old Jahangir Ahmad Hajam and 32-year-old Abdul Hameed Hajam, sons of Mangta Hajam of Khawarpara Tanghdar.