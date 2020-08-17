Kashmir, Today's Paper
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri,
UPDATED: August 18, 2020, 2:58 AM

2 brothers injured in bear attack, 1 critical

Representational Pic

Two brothers were injured in a bear attack in Nowshera area of Uri border town, an official said.

The official identified the injured as Bashir Ahmad Mir and Mushtaq Ahmad Mir from Javad village of Nowshera.

He said the duo had gone to a nearby forest to cut the grass when they were attacked by a wild bear.

Block Medical Officer (BMO), Boniyar Parvaiz Masoodi said after initial treatment, the duo was shifted to the Government Medical College, Baramulla for advanced treatment. “Condition of one of the injured is said to be critical,” he said.

