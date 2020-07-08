2 civilians injured in cross-LoC firing

Two civilians were injured in cross-LoC shelling in Tanghdar sector of this district on Wednesday, an army spokesperson said.

The Srinagar-based army spokesperson said Pakistani army resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in Tanghdar sector by firing mortars and other weapons.

“Our troops gave befitting reply by precisely targeting their forward positions,” he said.

The injured civilians have been identified as Samir Ahmad and Sadaqat Hussain – both residents of Semari village in Teetwal.