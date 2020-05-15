2 COVID19 patients recover in Kargil

A 2-year-old boy was among the two COVID19 patients were discharged from a hospital in Kargil after recovering from the disease.

As per the media bulletin released by Directorate of Health Services, Kargil has now no active COVID19 cases while Leh has 19 active cases.

All the 19 active cases were stable, as per official information.

Chief Executive Councilor, LAHDC, KargilFeroz Ahmad Khan, Deputy Commissioner KargilBaseerUlHaqChoudhary and hospital staff were present when the patients were discharged.

Khan while congratulating people of Kargil, administration, doctors, paramedics, and all frontline warriors for their tireless efforts to make Kargil COVID19 free appealed people to strictly adhere to SOPs and guidelines and directions of the administration as threat of the infection was not over.

“With the influx of people, there is increased risk of COVID19 infection and it is important to strictly adhere to preventive measures and adhere to SOPs,” the CEC said.