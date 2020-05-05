Kashmir, Today's Paper
Ghulam Muhammad
Sopore,
UPDATED: May 6, 2020, 1:10 AM

2 COVID19 pregnant women deliver babies at Sopore hospital

Representational Pic

Two pregnant women, who had tested positive for COVID19, have delivered healthy babies in sub district hospital (SDH) here.

Block medical officer, Sopore Dr Asif Khanday said one of the women hails from old town Baramulla and another from Nowpora Sopore.

Representational Pic

Admitted at the hospital for the past one week, the women delivered the babies on Monday.

The doctor said a team of doctors including Dr Abdul Wahid and Dr Kashif performed the surgeries of the patients, adding both the babies were in good health.

He said samples of the newborns have been sent for COVID19 test. “We are closely monitoring their condition,” the BMO said.

According to a doctor, the women were tested positive on April 27 and April 30. The doctor said both the mothers were in good health.

