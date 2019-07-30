2-day Gurez Festival begins

Principal Secretary Animal and Sheep Husbandry Department Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon Tuesday inaugurated two-day Gurez Festival being organised by the Department of Tourism and District Administration Bandipora.

Also Read | New scheme to refund service tax on anvil

The inaugural day of the festival attracted a large number of people from Gurez villages who converged at Dawar to celebrate the carnival. Men, women, senior citizens and children wearing colourful clothes participated in the festival.

Also Read | Authorities make meters mandatory for Auto-rickshaws

On the occasion several departments including the Department of Handicrafts, Handloom, NRLM, Fisheries, Forests, Agriculture, Horticulture, Indian System of Medicines and Tourism had installed stalls to showcase local products. The stalls attracted a large number of people who not only purchased several products but were also informed about the rich heritage and culture of the Gurez valley.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Asgar Samoon said that the aim of organizing such festivals is to promote the Gurez valley as a tourism destination. He said the Gurez Valley, in particular, has everything to offer for tourists of all types be it site seeing or adventure tourism. He said the Government is keen to bring the Valley on the international tourist map and called for improving tourism infrastructure in Gurez Valley while taking care of its flora and fauna. He said measures are being taken to improve connectivity to the picturesque valley particularly during winter months to boost the tourist arrival.