2-day national seminar on Allama Iqbal (RA) begins at KU

Vice-Chancellor of University of Kashmir Prof Talat Ahmad Wednesday inaugurated a two-day seminar on ‘Tradition and Modernity in Allama Iqbal’s Thought and Art’.

In a statement the varsity said that the national-level seminar has been organised by the varsity’s Iqbal Institute of Culture and Philosophy (IICP).

In his presidential address, Prof Talat said Iqbal’s contribution is unparalleled and the varsity’s IICP is unique in many respects.

“This Institute will be further strengthened with more human resource and other necessary facilities so that Iqbal’s universal message to humanity and his extraordinary contributions to knowledge and the society are promoted more and more,” he said.

Prof Talat also released the annual journal of IICP ‘Iqbaliyat’ Vol 26, edited by Mushtaq A Ganai and four books on Iqbal authored by Prof GR Malik, Dr Faiz A Qaziabadi, and Dr Mushtaq A Ganai.

Registrar Dr Nisar A Mir, who was a guest of honour, lauded the IICP for organising the important national seminar and publishing its journal and four other works related to Allama Iqbal’s contributions.

Head, Department of Religious Studies at Central University of Kashmir Prof Hameed Naseem Rafiabadi, delivered the keynote address.

“Iqbal was not only a poet and a visionary philosopher, he was a great representative of universal message of humanity because of his profound understanding of all trends of knowledge as reflected in his poetic works, lectures and letters,” he said, adding that Iqbal’s greatness lies in making a deep assessment of the times and providing remedy to the problems.

“His sources were genuine (Quran, Sunnah and precedents of Aslaf). Iqbal refuted convincingly the philosophy of Plato and Nietzsche and instead turned to Moulana Anwar Shah Kashmiri, Syed Sulaiman Nadvi and Maulana Rumi for resolving the thoughts and juristic issues,” he said.

Dr Shokarallahi, Director Research Centre Iran also addressed the inaugural session in online mode.

“Allama Iqbal is dana-i-raaz, in his philosophy Khudi, Khudshinasi and Ishq, a path that enlightened the East and the West,” he said.

Prof GM Sangmi, Dean College Development Council, who was a special guest, said Iqbal’s philosophy will continue to be an attraction for everyone.

“His concept of Khudi (self-hood) explained not only the truth of a human being but also his revelation as a spiritual and moral being to flourish love (ishq) and peace rather than depend on narrow philosophy of rationalism,” he said.

In her speech, Prof Nasreen Malik, former Dean Humanities, Cluster University Srinagar, highlighted Iqbal’s philosophy of dynamism, creativeness and innovativeness that symbolises man’s call to actions to prove his role.

In his welcome address, Seminar Director and Coordinator IICP Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Ganai, introduced the theme of seminar which, he said, has been selected in view of the contemporary challenges and Iqbal’s comprehensive vision about life and world developments in respect to mankind.

“Iqbal drank deeply from both the traditions of philosophy and thought and modern sciences and technology,” he said, and presented a brief profile of the Institute and its future programmes.

He highlighted the success of introducing elective courses on Iqbal studies at the IICP.

Dr Shahnawaz recited verses of the holy Qur’an, while Dr Shadab Arshid conducted proceedings of the inaugural session and Dr Fayaz Ahmad presented a vote of thanks.