A two-day search operation in Panipora village of south Kashmir Kulgam ended Friday evening.

Police said that the operation was launched Wednesday morning following specific inputs about the presence of militants.

“A joint team of 9 RR, CRPF 18 Bn and Special Operation Group (SOG) of J&K Police ring-fenced the area and carried out door-to-door searches,” a Police official said.

He said that after carrying searches for around 45 hours, nothing was found in the area and the operation called off.