2-day Sufi conference concludes

A two-day Sufi conference on”Sufism 700 year’s roots in Kashmir” concluded at the auditorium of DIPR on Thursday.

During the valedictory session, various authors and writers presented their papers and expressed their views on the Sufism and stressed on adopting Sufi teachings for social reformation for the welfare and prosperity of humanity.

Chairman, Kashmir Society International, Kh Farooq Renzushah in his concluding remarks said that Sufism ignite the passion in the heart that connects people with each other. He said love lies at the core of the Sufi tradition and practices of the Sufis have great relevance for seekers and can help to deepen spiritual practice or elevate it to a new level.

On the occasion, various musical programmes were presented by the cultural unit of DIPR which was applauded by the audience.

Syed Shakeel Shaan conducted the proceedings of the conference and presented vote of thanks.