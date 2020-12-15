2 detained for carrying petrol bottles during Kupwara poll rally

Police on Tuesday detained two persons for carrying petrol bottles during an election rally of the Peoples’ Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD) for its candidate in KawariWarnav area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara, ShriramAmbarkar said that during an election rally of PAGD for its candidate Tariq Manjoon Mir some slogans were raised and Police spotted two suspected youth with petrol bottles and immediately apprehended them.

“As slogans were raised during the rally, the suspected duo was arrested and taken into custody. Further questioning is on,” he said.

Meanwhile workers of PAGD’s candidate Mir in a complaint to Police said that the two activists of an opponent candidate appeared during a workers meet and upon their suspicious movement both were frisked during which “two petrol bombs” were recovered from their possession.

The two have been identified as Faisal Ahmad of Sever and Faisal Ahmad of Haden.

Meanwhile, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti in a tweet urged Police and civil authorities to initiate an inquiry and ensure stringent action against the two youth.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, Mehbooba said, “Two miscreants tried to hurl a petrol bomb at PAGD candidate Tariq Majnon’s rally in Wavera, Kupwara. They were caught & handed over to the police. Request @hello_anshul @KKSharmaJK @JmuKmrPolice to initiate an enquiry & ensure stringent action (sic).”