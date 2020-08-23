2 die, 3 injured in Mahore road accident

Two persons including a woman were killed while three others were injured in road accident near Daggantop here on Sunday.

A police official said at around 8 pm an Eco vehicle met with the accident due to dense fog at Doggan top, resulting in death of driver of the vehicle, Reyaz ahmed and Samina Akhter, wife of Muhammad Shakeel. The three persons who were injured included 8-month old girl.

After the incident locals and police reached the spot, and rescued the injured. They were shifted them to CHC Mahore for treatment.