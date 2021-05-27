Editor's Picks, Kashmir, Today's Paper
Irfan Raina
Srinagar,
UPDATED: May 28, 2021, 1:29 AM

2 die in Ladakh, 225 test positive for Covid-19

Representational Image [Source: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay]
Ladakh  has registered two more coronavirus fatalities and 235 new infections, taking the Covid-19 tally to 18,045 and death toll to 181, officials said Thursday.

Leh and Kargil districts reported one fatality each.

Leh has accounted for 132 deaths and Kargil 49, officials said.

Of the new cases, 196 were in Leh and 39 in Kargil.

The active cases stands at 1664 with 1443 in Leh and 221 in Kargil.

At least 130 persons including 100 from Leh and 30 from Kargil recuperated from the disease, taking the number of recoveries to 16,200.

