2 die of COVID19, 122 test positive in J&K

Two persons died of COVID19 while 122 tested positive for coronavirus in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday.

The two more deaths took the death toll of SARS-CoV-2 in J&K to 1909 while the infection tally in J&K rose to 1,22,425, officials said.

Both the deaths were reported from Jammu division.

Of the fresh cases, 64 were from Jammu division and 58 from Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Jammu district recorded the highest of 47 cases followed by 25 in Srinagar district while six districts – Anantnag, Shopian, Rajouri, Samba, Poonch and Ramban – did not report any fresh cases and the other 12 districts had new cases in single digits. The number of active cases dropped to 2094 in J&K while 1,18,422 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.