2 drug peddlers, 5 bootleggers arrested: Police

Two drug peddlers and five bootleggers were arrested in Kashmir on Sunday, Police said.

A statement of J&K Police issued here said that two drug peddlers were arrested in Bandipora and Anantnag districts and contraband substances was recovered from their possession.

The statement said that in Bandipora, Police arrested one Showkat Ahmad Ganie of Saloosa Kreeri Baramulla after recovering 478 capsules and tablets of banned drugs and 30 tramadol injections from his possession.

It said that a case under FIR number 42/2021 was registered against him at Police Station Bandipora.

The Police statement said that preliminary investigations reveal that a notorious drug peddler Bilal Ahmad Rather of Gamroo Bandipora is involved in supplying these drugs.

It said that in Anantnag, Police arrested one Aasif Ahmad Bhat of Seepan Khanbal after recovering 400 gm charas from his possession.

A case under FIR No 70/2021 was registered against him at Police Station Anantnag.

The Police statement said that in Sopore, five bootleggers were arrested after recovering illicit liquor from their possession.

It said that the five persons were arrested when Police stopped a vehicle (JK13F-2783) and during search, recovered illicit liquor from their possession.

A case under FIR No 58/2021 was registered at Police Station Dangiwacha.

Meanwhile, Police organised a drug awareness programme in Hafrada village in Handwara.