2 drug peddlers arrested from Sopore: Police

Police on Thursday said two drug peddler were arrested in two separate incidents in Sopore town of this district.

A police official said large quantity of drugs was recovered from the possession of the arrested persons.

The official identified the arrested person as Muneer Ahmad Bulaki of Batpora Sopore and Adil Ashraf Khan of Peth Seer Sopore.

The official said during a naka checking at main chowk Sopore, the notorious drug peddler, Bulaki, passed through the area.

“On being intercepted, 30 bottles of Coffy chlorpheniramine maleate 100 bottles of codeine phosphate syrup were recovered from his possession,” said the official.

He said during a separate naka checking, a police team associated with police station Tarzoo apprehended Khan and recovered drugs including 200 tablets of Spasmoproxyvon plus from his possession.

Senior Superintendent of Police Baramulla, Javed Iqbal, while confirming their arrest said a case (FIR No 190/2020), under section 8 of NDPS Act has been registered against the duo at police stations Sopore and Tarzoo.

“The Sopore police have launched a special drive against drug menace and several persons had been already arrested in this connection. We appeal to general people to come forward and help us to curb this menace from the society,” the SSP said.