2 drug peddlers arrested in Baramulla

Baramulla police on Wednesday arrested two drug peddlers and recovered charas from their possession, police said.

The arrested drug peddlers have been identified as Adil Ahmad Rather, resident of Azad colony Wagoora and Khalid Ahmad Bhat, resident of Vizar Wagoora. Police also recovered 250 grams of Charas from their possession.

A police spokesperson said that Kreeri police after receiving information about the drug paddlers, laid a Naka at Vizar Wagoora and arrested the duo while they were passing near the Naka. “During their search, 250 grams of Charas was recovered. A case under NDPS act has been registered at police station Kreeri,” he said.

Baramulla police has so far arrested 17 drug peddlers in April this year and recovered huge quantity of contraband substance from them.