2 drug peddlers arrested in Budgam

Police have arrested two drug peddlers in Budgam and recovered contraband substance from their possession.

In a statement police said “officers from Police Station Khansahab at a checkpoint established at Khahipora Khanshab intercepted two persons identified as Mursheed Ahmed Shah son of Ghulam Mohidin Shah and Mohammed Alam Mir son of Ghulam Mohammed Mir both residents of Khanshab. During checking, officers were able to recover 11.5Kgs of Cannabis powder from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to police station where they remain in custody.”