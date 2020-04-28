2 drug peddlers arrested in Ganderbal

Police on Tuesday said it arrested two more dreaded drug peddlers during a snap naka at Kondabal-Saffapora here.

A statement said a police party headed by SI, Sajjad Khanday, SHO Saffapora, under the supervision of S M Shafi, Dy SP, Ganderbal and under the patronage of SSP Ganderbal, Khalil Ahmad Poswal, laid a snap naka at Kondabal Saffapora to check movement of nefarious elements, who always remain in a bid to take advantage of the prevailing situation to further their criminal designs.

“During the checking, one motorcycle (Registration NO JK01S-9348) carrying two persons namely, Hilal Ahmad Khan @Taza Khan and Mudasir Ahmad Shah @ Shoubi – both residents of Saffapora, were found carrying contraband NDPS drugs.

“Although the motorcyclists tried to flee, but due to tacit placement of naka they ended in failure in their attempt to give slip to the naka party and were finally arrested,” said a statement.

A case (FIR No 20/2020) has been lodged in police station Saffapora, said the statement. “The duo was in drug nexus for the last 10 years. On the arrest of these two drug peddlers, local population has expressed gratitude and satisfaction over the performance of police,” said the statement.

The statement said 10 drug peddlers have been arrested by police station Saffapora during last two months.

“This war is still on and more and more public support is required to eradicate the drug menace in and around the district,” said the statement.